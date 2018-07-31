‘Bangladesh still have room for improvement’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BASSETERRE, Saint Kitts and Nevis: Bangladesh cannot lose sight of their need to improve consistently after the One-day International series win over West Indies, captain Mashrafe Mortaza has warned.
The 18-run win in Basseterre on Saturday came after Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah and Mashrafe combined to put up a big score, before Rubel Hossain and Mehidy Hasan Miraz took key wickets to stall the home side’s progress, leaving Rovman Powell, despite his big-hitting, too much to do in the last 10 overs.
“If you consider the last three or four months, we really needed to win this series,” Mashrafe said.“It is a good sign ahead of the Asia Cup. But we have a lot to improve. A series win isn’t everything. We have missed out on a lot of areas.”
Tamim Iqbal, who was adjudged player of the match for his second hundred in the ODI series, said coming back after a disastrous Test series made the ODI series win more pleasing. Bangladesh broke many unenviable records with their batting performances in the two Tests.
“It is a very pleasing win,” he said.“I think we won an ODI series [for the first time] after 2016 although we won matches during this period. It was very important that we did well in the ODI series after the way the Test matches went.”
