Mon July 30, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 30, 2018

PTI offers MPA-elect Moavia Azam to join party

JHANG: A delegation of PTI led by its senior leader Ch Sarwar arrived here on Sunday and met MPA-elect from PP-126 (Jhang Urban) Maulana Moavia Azam Tariq. Ch Sarwar congratulated Moavia, who is son of the late ex-MNA Maulana Azam Tariq, on winning the seat and offered him to join the PTI. Ch Sarwar also gave him a message of PTI chairman Imran Khan. However, Maulana Moavia Azam told the PTI leadership that he would respond to their offer after consultation with his leadership. Banned organisation chief Maulana Muhammad Ahmed Ludhianvi and PTI leader Raja Riaz were also present.

