Khattak says he will remain in KP

NOWSHERA: Former chief minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Pervez Khattak on Sunday termed the July 25 elections as fair and transparent. "The people want a change and opposition parties should accept their defeat in the elections," he told a gathering of party activists here.

He said he was in contact with independent candidate to pursue them to join the PTI while many others had already joined the party. He said that he will remain in the province and would serve the people.

Khattak said a section of the media was propagating a wrong message that party wanted to shift his services to the Centre, which was not correct. "I will stay in the province and will serve the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," he said and added that the PTI would form government with two third- majority in the province. He maintained government would be formed in KP after consultation with party chairman.