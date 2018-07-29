Sun July 29, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 29, 2018

Hepatitis test, early treatment stressed

LAHORE : Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Secretary Ali Bahadar Qazi has said the provincial government is utilising all possible resources to achieve the target of elimination of hepatitis by 2030, as committed with the World Health Organisation.

He said this while talking to the media after heading an awareness walk held on the World Hepatitis Day at Liberty Chowk, Gulberg, on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Anwar ul Haq, Punjab Hepatitis Control Programme Director Dr Zahida Serwar and a large number of lady health workers, representations of international development partners and paramedics participated in the walk.

