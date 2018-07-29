Public-sector companies: Additional pay to be deposited in dam fund: CJ

LAHORE: Chief Justice Nisar on Saturday observed that the salaries returned by the public sector companies’ heads would be deposited in the funds established for construction of dams in the country and he won’t allow plunder of financial resources.

The chief justice also directed the Punjab government to submit list of the officials drawing salaries more than Rs 300,000 per month from the companies.

The remarks came as the Punjab caretaker government informed the Supreme Court hat all the government officials deputed as heads in 56 public-sector companies had shown the willingness to reimburse market-based salaries they were withdrawing over and above their regular pay scales.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Nisar was hearing a suo motu case regarding excessive salary structure of the public sector companies’ heads at the Lahore Registry.

At the outset of hearing, Punjab Chief Secretary Akbar Khan Durrani told the court that the CEOs of the companies had sought two days to return the salaries.

When asked about the salary of the Punjab Saaf Pani Company CEO, the chief secretary stated that Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman had been drawing Rs.1.3 million as monthly salary.

This surprised Chief Justice Nisar and he remarked that even his salary was less than Rs1.3 million.

The report submitted before the court stated that the officials of the public companies formed by Punjab government were awarded salary up to Rs 2 million. Apart from salary, allowances up to Rs 0.3 million, house and vehicles were also awarded to the officials.

The CEO of National Thermal Power withdrew Rs 2 million per month from provincial exchequer, CEO of Knowledge Park Rs 1.4 million, CEO of Clean Water Company North Rs1.3 million, CEO of Clean Water Company South withdrew Rs 1.35 million and CEO of Skill Development Company was hired at mammoth salary of Rs 1.1 million per month.

Likewise, Punjab Urban Development’s CEO withdrew Rs 0.6 million, CEO of Punjab Investment and Trade Company Rs 0.8 million and CEO of Punjab Model Bazar Rs 0.6 million.

The chief justice expressed dismay for not providing the details of the other three provinces and directed him to submit the same.

The chief secretary also told the bench that a list of 346 government officers working in the companies and authorities had been furnished to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He stated that the NAB also sought details beyond the scope of the court’s order.

The establishment division secretary also submitted a report about the officers of federal and Punjab governments posted in public companies on deputation.

“Misuse of public money cannot be allowed,” the chief justice said and added that government hospitals were short of medicines and officers were enjoying luxuries.

Separately, a law officer informed the Supreme Court that as many as 215 persons have been recovered from a centre established in the name of rehabilitation of addicts who were subjected to violence there.

Additional Advocate General Muhammad Shan Gull submitted the report in compliance of the top court regarding visit of the centre and condition of the people kept there.

“They were subjected to torture with shoves,” the law officer, adding that “the patients were told these were jostles of ‘Chishti Bailchay’ (implying sacred shoves).

On Friday, Chief Justice Nisar got Imran Chishti, the administrator of Amir Chishti Clinic, arrested for keeping addicts in his centres and subjecting them to torture. He was informed that over 300 addicts had been kept there and he was also shown a video of torture.

Imran Chishti, the accused, could not utter a single word in his defence before the court when he was taken into custody.

On Saturday, the Supreme Court ordered police and Health Care Commission to seal all the centres being run this way throughout Punjab.

“These are not rehabilitation centres. These are private detention centres,” Justice Umar Ata Bandial, the other member of the bench, remarked.

The chief justice observed they would reach Lahore instantly from Islamabad for its hearing if needed.

The law officer said an FIR had been lodged against the owner of Amir Chishti Clinic and the police had been conducting raids to arrest the co-accused. At this, the chief justice directed the health authorities to seal Sheikhupura and Faisalabad centres as well.

In a separate case about non-payment to a pensioner, Chief Justice Nisar remarked: “People call him “Baba Rehmata” who facilitates others. And facilitating others is not easy.”

Earlier, an aged pensioner appeared before the court and said the banks were creating troubles for pensioners in the name of verification. Those who struggled got their pensions, he said, adding that he was being forced for verification. “I’m here and I’m alive,” the pensioner told the court.

At this, the chief justice remarked: “I know people are asked to go the Supreme Court to get pension.”

A lawyer representing the bank assured the top court that the matter of pension would be resolved very soon.

On the other hand, the apex court disposed of a suo motu case regarding appointment of vice-chancellors in public sector medical universities in Punjab.

A law officer told the court that the vice-chancellors had been appointed at remaining two medical universities. He said Prof Dr Javed Akram and Prof Dr Mustafa Kamal had been appointed as vice-chancellors at University of Health Sciences and Nishter Medical University, Multan respectably. He said all the vacancies of the VCs at medical universes in the province had been filled.

Meanwhile, a report of an inquiry ordered by the Supreme Court into appointment of Prof Dr Uzma Qureshi as vice-chancellor of Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) termed the appointment against rules.

The inquiry committee’s head Prof Dr Amjad Saqib filed a sealed report to the chief justice, who directed Qureshi to file her response to the report by Sunday (today).

Qureshi had seven publications out of 15 research articles in international journals, the report said, as the chief justice directed Qureshi to appear in person and explain her position.