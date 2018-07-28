Pakistan down India in World Junior Squash

LAHORE: Pakistan Junior Squash team defeated India in pre-quarterfinal matches of World Junior Squash 2018 event held at Chennai India.The match was a very tough and after the extremely blood-warming competition, Pakistan team won their matches 2-1 and made it to quarterfinals. The team comprises of Abbas Zeb, Uzair Rasheed, Haris Qasim and Farhan Hashmi. Pakistan team will now play England in the quarterfinal.