Sat July 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Punjab AG resigns

LAHORE: Advocate General Punjab Imtiaz Rasheed Siddiqui tendered his resignation Friday saying new permanent government in the province was likely to be established soon following the general election. The caretaker government had appointed Siddiqui as AGP on June 23 last after dispensing with the services of then AGP Asma Hamid. The previous government of Shahbaz Sharif had appointed Ms Hamid as the principal law officer of the province few days before the expiry of its constitutional term.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar