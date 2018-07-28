Punjab AG resigns

LAHORE: Advocate General Punjab Imtiaz Rasheed Siddiqui tendered his resignation Friday saying new permanent government in the province was likely to be established soon following the general election. The caretaker government had appointed Siddiqui as AGP on June 23 last after dispensing with the services of then AGP Asma Hamid. The previous government of Shahbaz Sharif had appointed Ms Hamid as the principal law officer of the province few days before the expiry of its constitutional term.