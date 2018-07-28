ACLC arrests three wanted suspects

The Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) on Friday claimed to have arrested three members, including two brothers, of the notorious Khukur Group and recovered nine stolen motorbikes from their possession.

The arrested were identified as Muhammad Ali, son of Muhammad Hussain, Muhsin Ali, son of Muhammad Hussain, and Arsalan Rasheed, son of Rasheed Ahmed. The suspects were wanted ACLC in various cases. Earlier on Thursday, police arrested two suspects and seized drugs from their possession.

The SSP of District West said one proclaimed offender from the limits of the Peerabad police station and a police official were arrested from the limits of the Shershah police station.

Proclaimed offender Muhammad Irfan, who was involved in drug peddling and street crimes, was arrested by the Peerabad SHO. The police also seized 320 grams of Charas from the possession of Irfan. The Shershah SHO arrested Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) M. Riaz for facilitating drug peddlers and seized 1,030 grams of Charas from his possession.