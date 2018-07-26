Russia’s Youzhny to end ATP tennis career

ATLANTA, Georgia: Veteran Russian tennis star Mikhail Youzhny said on Tuesday that he would retire from the ATP Tour following the St Petersburg Open tournament in mid-September.

The 36-year-old from Moscow made the announcement after winning his first round match at the Atlanta Open 6-2, 6-0 over American Emil Reinberg. “The time is over,” the former world No. 8 said.

The 10-time ATP singles title winner said he is looking forward to competing in a final grand slam at the US Open late next month, then wrap things up at the St Petersburg Open which begins September 17.

Youzhny, who is ranked 105th in the world, still has some work to do at the Atlanta Open. He advances to the second round for a clash with German seventh seed Mischa Zverev with the winner likely meeting top seed John Isner in the quarter-finals.