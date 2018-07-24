Tue July 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

CJP takes notice of occupation of Babra’s property

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar Monday directed a jeweller at MM Alam Road here, who had allegedly defaulted on rent payment to legendary film actress Babra Sharif, to appear in the court in person on July 25.

Babra Sharif appeared before the chief justice at Supreme Court Lahore Registry and complained that a jeweller, her tenant, had not been paying her rent for the last over one year. She claimed that the jeweller had also refused to vacate her shop.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar