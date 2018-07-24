Hit to death

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A 30-year-old woman was killed while her husband sustained injuries in a road traffic accident in the Sundar police limits on Monday. The victim was identified as Zubaida while injured man as Iqbal, residents of Maraka village. A 35-year-old man was crushed to death by a train in Kot Lakhpat police limits.
