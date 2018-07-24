Tue July 24, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 24, 2018

Hit to death

A 30-year-old woman was killed while her husband sustained injuries in a road traffic accident in the Sundar police limits on Monday. The victim was identified as Zubaida while injured man as Iqbal, residents of Maraka village. A 35-year-old man was crushed to death by a train in Kot Lakhpat police limits.

