In the name of new social contract…: Game of int’l establishment being played, says Imran

BANNU/KARAK: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Saturday the game of international establishment is being played in the name of new social contract.

He said that those raising hue and cry over rigging in the polls would suffer annihilation on July 25. Addressing a public meeting at the Sports Complex in Bannu, he alleged that former chief justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry connived with Nawaz Sharif to rig the 2013 general elections.

Imran Khan as part of the PTI’s election campaign addressed public meetings in Bannu and Karak. He is a candidate for the National Assembly from Bannu where MMA’s Akram Durrani is his main rival. He said that the people should not see whether his candidates are good or bad, they should vote for ‘Bat’.

He recalled that the PTI had to stage 126-day long protest sit-in in Islamabad to demand the opening and counting of ballots cast in four National Assembly constituencies in the 2013 general elections, but his pleas were not heard. He alleged that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) under a deal took turns to rule and loot the country.

Imran Khan claimed that Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari joined hands to sign the so-called “Charter of Democracy” to pave way for the loot and plunder of the country’s resources.

He pointed out that Pakistan’s foreign debt increased manifold due to the flawed policies of the past rulers.

He said that Pakistanis paid donations amounting to millions of rupees to the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre because they had trust in it and its sponsors.

Imran Khan alleged that Nawaz Sharif and his family committed corruption to the tune of Rs300 billion and this was the reason he was now languishing in the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

He alleged that the previous PML-N-led federal government tried to change the oath about the finality of the prophethood to appease its Western masters and weaken Pakistan.

The PTI chief said that PML-N chief Shahbaz Sharif could not be sincere to the nation as he deceived his brother for the sake of power.

Addressing the public meeting in Karak, Imran Khan hinted at bringing a new system of local government after coming into power.

He said that under the proposed system the district nazim would be elected directly by the people.

Giving a sketch of his proposed district government system, he said the district nazim would appoint technocrats to put the district on the path of development.

He claimed that there was no concept in the United Kingdom and France to elect the district mayor indirectly. The PTI chief claimed that the indirect election of district nazim promotes horse-trading and corrupts the system.

Imran Khan said there would be no development funds for national and provincial assembly members as was the case now so that they could focus on legislation.

Imran Khan alleged that India was supporting Nawaz Sharif. “The Indian media has created an impression that the army had done injustice to Nawaz Sharif,” he pointed out.

He said he would take steps to strengthen the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) if he was voted to power. The anti-graft watchdog would be empowered and strengthened to cope with the menace of corruption in a better way, he promised.

The PTI chief alleged that Nawaz Sharif owned assets beyond his known sources of income. He said that now Nawaz Sharif and his daughter were acting martyrs to get the sympathies of the masses.

Imran Khan recalled that 10 years ago the US dollar was available for 60 Pakistani rupees but now the exchange rate of the greenback was Rs130.

He claimed that the electricity per unit has been increased from Rs2 to Rs9 and the price of flour was raised from Rs13 to Rs45 per kilogram.

Imran Khan came hard on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman and said that he exploited the religious sentiments of the people for his vested interest. He said the Maulana failed to serve the people of the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa despite remaining in power and enjoying all conceivable perks and privileges.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan claimed that a new Pakistan will be built on July 26, as both Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif had all their assets abroad.

Speaking to a public meeting here in the federal capital, PTI chairman said that the one, who (Nawaz Sharif) had looted Rs300 billion of Pakistanis, was talking about lack of facilities at the jail. “Should he be kept at five-star hotel,” he wondered.

Imran said the looter of the nation’s wealth was talking about hot weather, mosquitoes and unclean toilet. “The looted money of the qabza group will be brought back and spent on the people,” he said.

PTI chairman went on to claim that ex-chief minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif would also land in jail straight, if lost in the general elections, as he was feeling frustrated already.

He recalled when he decided to join politics, the dollar fetched Rs30 and today, a dollar was valued at Rs130 owing to bad policies of the PPP and PML-N governments and the rampant corruption.

“For the sake of your children’s future, don’t miss the opportunity on July 25 and vote for ‘Bat’. Today each Pakistani child is burdened with Rs160,000 loan,” he pointed out and blamed the respective governments of the past.

He alleged the PPP and PML-N government ignored the key social sectors like health and education and added that Mayo Hospital catered for 4.4 million people and at government hospitals, one bed was available for three patients.

Addressing a corner meeting at Taramari, a locality in Islamabad, Imran said that to defeat PML-N, there was a need for ‘janoon’. He added that the rulers failed to provide water to the population in the federal capital what to talk of clean drinking water. He again called on voters not to miss the opportunity to defeat the forces of status quo.