Speakers welcome UN move on Indian rights abuses in IHK

ISLAMABAD: Speakers here on Thursday welcomed the United Nations’ call for a commission of inquiry to conduct a comprehensive independent investigation into Indian human rights abuses carried out during the last 70 years.

They expressed views at an interactive session on Kashmir admired the UN’s call for international investigation in Kashmir and said Kashmir now truly topped the international agenda. They recalled 60 years ago, the UN called for a referendum in Kashmir.

In 2018, the UN is calling for a Commission of Inquiry to conduct a comprehensive independent international investigation into Indian human rights violations in seventy years of conflict. The event was organised by the International Kashmir Lobby Group (Youth Forum for Kashmir), marking the day of Kashmir’s Accession to Pakistan, here.

Dr. Mohammad Faisal, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that UN report was a success of Pakistan and now the world has woken up. “We condemn the black laws in Kashmir like; Armed Forces Special Powers Acts (AFSPA), excessive use of force, use of rape as a tool of war, suspension of communication and internet,” he said.

He said that OIC delegation has been visiting Azad Jammu and Kashmir, so have EU delegations, we have nothing to hide, we are open. High time is for international community to fulfill its promise and to urge India to end its occupation.

Ambassador Zamir Akram, former Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) Geneva said that UN mostly ignored Kashmir since 1957 but the Office of the Human Rights Commissioner found the courage to write such reports. I’m surprised and happy.