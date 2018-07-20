Election overview of Mirpurkhas Division

MIRPUR KHAS: The Mirpur Khas division consists of Mirpur Khas, Umerkot and Thar districts, having five NA and 11 PA seats. Many important candidates are contesting from here. PTI vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, ex-CM Sindh Arbab Ghulam Rahim and Munawar Talpur are few among them. District-wise overview is given here.

Mirpur Khas District

NA-218 Mirpur Khas-I is the first NA constituency of the district. PPPP’s Pir Hasan Ali Shah, MQM’s Sanjay Parwani, PML-N’s Ghulam Jaffar Junejo and the independent candidate Ali Nawaz Shah are main contenders among the 16 candidates. The tough contest is expected between PPPP’s Hasan Ali Shah, whose family has been winning this seat since long, and independent Ali Nawaz Shah, once a PPP jiyala, having the GDA’s support. PPPP’s Hari Ram, GDA’s Zeenat Talpur, MQM-P’s Mujeeb-ul-Haq, PSP’s Shabbir Ahmed Qaimkhani, PTI’s Aftab Hussain Qureshi and PML-N’s M Asif Rajput are contesting elections on PS-47 Mirpur Khas-I, which falls in the NA-218. Tough competition is expected between PPP’s Hari Ram, PSP’s Shabbir Qaimkhani and MQM-P’s candidate. In the 2013 elections, this seat was won by MQM. PS-48 Mirpur Khas-II is another PA seat which falls under the NA-218. PPPP’s Zulfiqar Ali Shah, independent Ali Nawaz Shah with GDA’s support, and PML-N’s Roop Chand are among the contestants. In 2013, Ali Nawaz Shah won on PPP’s ticket, while now he is running as independent after denial of ticket by the PPP against his nephew Zulfiqar Shah, who is on PPPP’s ticket.

An interesting contest is expected between PPPP’s Munawar Talpur, who is brother-in-law of former President Asif Ali Zardari, and GDA’s Arbab Ghulam Rahim on NA-219 Mirpur Khas-II. Arbab is alien in this constituency which may go against him. Close contest is expected between PPPP’s Noor Ahmed Bhurgri and independent Syed Shuja Ahmed Shah, who is son of disgruntled PPP leader Ali Nawaz Shah on PS-49 Mirpur Khas-III, which falls under NA-219. On PS-50 Mirpur Khas-IV, which is the second PA seat falling under NA-219, where PPPP’s Mir Tariq Ali is contesting against GDA’s Arbab Inayatullah and PML-N’s Sajjad Ahmed. Though a tough contest is expected but because of being the traditional seat of Mir Hayat Talpur, PPP’s ex-MPA and GDA’s Arbab Inayatullah, being alien in this constituency may go against him.

Umerkot District

This district comprises of one NA and three PA seats. The spiritual head of Ghausia Jamaat and PTI vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi is contesting against PPPP’s Nawab Yousuf Talpur on NA-220 Umerkot. Qureshi has support of the GDA and Arbab Ghulam Rahim. In 2013, Nawab Yousuf Talpur prevailed over Qureshi by securing 99 thousand votes, while Qureshi bagged 86 thousand votes. Though close contest is expected here, the seat may swing anyway while being an alien and banking only on mureeds (followers) may go against Qureshi. PPP’s Syed Sardar Shah is contesting against GDA’s Jadim Mangrio and a few other candidates on PS-51 Umerkot-I. After the resolution of issues between Makhdoom Jamil Zaman, PPPP’s NA candidate on District Matiari’s sole NA seat and PPP leadership, it may favour the PPPP candidate. PPPP’s Ali Mardan Shah and GDA’s Arbab Ghulam Rahim are main contenders on PS-52 Umerkot-II. Ali Mardan Shah is a seasoned politician, while Arbab is alien to this constituency and banking on anti-PPP rage. On PS-53 Umerkot-III, PPPP’s Taimoor Talpur, PTI’s Dost Mohammad Memon and PML-N’s Mir Amanullah are the main contestants. Here close contest is expected between the PPP and PTI candidates.

Tharparkar District

This district, once a strong fort of Arbab family of Khetlari, has two NA and four PA seats. PPPP’s Syed Noor Mohammad Shah Jillani and PTI vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi are main contenders on NA-221 Tharparkar-I. In 2013, PPP’s Noor Mohammad Shah Jillani won this seat. Tough contest is expected on this seat as both pirs are banking on their followers, while the PPP candidate will enjoy additional support of the followers of Makhdooms of Hala and a sizeable vote of minorities in the wake of making Krishna Kumari senator by PPP. On PS-54 Tharparkar-I, which falls under NA- 221, PPPP’s Dost Mohammad Rahimoon is contesting against GDA’s Abdul Razzaq Rahimoon and few others.

The PPP candidate defeated GDA’s candidate in 2013. This time close contest is expected, while minority vote may be the deciding factor not only on this seat but throughout the whole Tharparkar district. PS-45 Tharparkar-II is another constituency which falls under NA-221. PPPP’s Qasim Siraj Soomro, GDA’s Arbab Anwar Jabbar and independent Abdul Ghani Khoso are main contenders on this seat. The huge following of the Makhdooms of Hala and a good number of minority vote may favour PPPP candidate, while independent candidate Khoso may damage him on this closely contested seat.

GDA’s Arbab Zakaullah and PPPP’s Mahesh Kumar Mallani are main contestants among the candidates on NA-222 Tharparkar-II. In 2013, this seat was won by PPPP’s Sher Mohammad Bilalani. Minority votes may be decisive factor on this closely contested seat. PPPP’s Sher Mohammad Bilalani and GDA’s Arbab Togachi are main contestants among 19 candidates on PS-56 Tharparkar-III, which falls under NA-222. Close contest is expected on this seat. One who works hard on the polling day can win the seat. PS-57 Tharparkar-IV is another PA seat under NA-222. GDA’s Arbab Ghulam Rahim is facing his nephew PPPP’s Arbab Lutifullah on this traditional family seat. Minority vote again will decide the destiny of the candidates on this seat.