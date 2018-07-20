Fri July 20, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 20, 2018

Tree plantation

LAHORE: Provincial Secretary Arif Anwar Baloch has said on the directions of the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, tree plantation campaign 2018 has been started in the province. Arif said, “Directions have been issued to the secretaries appointed at union councils across the province to promote tree plantation. All secretaries of union councils will meet the target of planting five lakh trees this year”.

