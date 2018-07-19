After ex-CM’s diatribe: PPP, ANP may make seat adjustment in Nowshera

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Awami National Party (ANP) are likely to make seat adjustment against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidates in Nowshera district where former chief minister Pervez Khattak and his son-in-law are the main contenders on the PTI tickets.

According to reliable sources, a similar move is expected between the PPP and ANP for at least two National Assembly constituencies in Peshawar district.

“The step is being taken after abusive language used by the PTI candidate and former chief minister Pervez Khattak against PPP workers and party flags during an election rally in Nowshera,” said a local PPP leader and close relative of the PPP candidate for NA-25 Nowshera. Under the proposed formula, the ANP would withdraw its candidate for NA-25 Nowshera while the PPP would retire its candidate from NA-26 Nowshera in favour of the ANP candidate Jamal Khattak.

Similarly, the ANP and PPP would join hands against Pervez Khattak in PK-64 Nowshera where one of the candidates from either party would withdraw his candidature.

Pervez Khattak is contesting for National Assembly constituency NA-25 and provincial assembly constituencies PK-61 and PK-64 from Nowshera on the PTI ticket. His nephew and son-in-law Dr Imran Khattak is running for NA-26 Nowshera.

PPP candidate for NA-25 Khan Pervez Khan is reportedly holding impressive election rallies in the constituency and has attracted many influential and also politically active families to his party.

“The PPP candidate can give a tough time to Pervez Khattak and we are in contact with the ANP provincial and district leadership to support us in this constituency,” said a PPP leader. He added that central leadership of both parties had allowed them to make seat adjustment at the district level.

The PPP would support the ANP candidate running for NA-26 Nowshera in case seat-to-seat adjustment was made between the two parties.

ANP district president and former nazim Malik Juma Khan is running for NA-25 while a veteran nationalist and ANP dissident Ahrar Khattak is also contesting election in an independent capacity for the same seat. The PPP has awarded tickets to the sons of late provincial minister, Mian Jamal Shah, for NA-26 and PK-64 Nowshera. Under the proposed seat adjustment the elder brother (Feroz Jamal Shah) would withdraw in favour of the ANP candidate while his younger brother Yusuf Jamal Shah would be the joint candidate of ANP and PPP for PK-64 Nowshera.