Stuck in traffic

Long gridlocks at Kacheri Chowk, Rawalpindi have now become a daily occurrence. Cars that travel along Jhelum Road to Katchery Chowk are badly affected by this problem as there is no alternative route to divert the traffic. Fort Road, which was once open for two-way traffic, now permits only one-way traffic. This has further aggravated the traffic situation.

The authorities concerned should look into this matter and consider adopting suitable measures to deal with the issue. First, Fort Road should be opened for two-way traffic moving from Jhelum Road to Underpass Road. Second, a link road should be constructed at the open space near the railway station’s overhead bridge, which will join Jhelum Road to Underpass Road.

M Akram Niazi

Rawalpindi