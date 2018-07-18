tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bengaluru : Gold prices were steady on Tuesday, as the U.S. dollar remained largely unchanged ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell´s first congressional testimony.
Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,241.20 an ounce at 0420 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for August delivery were up 0.1 percent at $1,241.60 an ounce.
The dollar index was steady against major peers on Tuesday, as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell´s first congressional testimony for any clues on the pace of U.S. interest rate rises.
Fed´s Powell takes his upbeat view of the U.S. economy to Capitol Hill on Tuesday, with markets and many of his colleagues expecting two more interest rate increases this year amid a continued economic expansion. Higher U.S. rates tend to boost the dollar, in which the metal it is priced.
Bengaluru : Gold prices were steady on Tuesday, as the U.S. dollar remained largely unchanged ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell´s first congressional testimony.
Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,241.20 an ounce at 0420 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for August delivery were up 0.1 percent at $1,241.60 an ounce.
The dollar index was steady against major peers on Tuesday, as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell´s first congressional testimony for any clues on the pace of U.S. interest rate rises.
Fed´s Powell takes his upbeat view of the U.S. economy to Capitol Hill on Tuesday, with markets and many of his colleagues expecting two more interest rate increases this year amid a continued economic expansion. Higher U.S. rates tend to boost the dollar, in which the metal it is priced.
Comments