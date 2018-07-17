Lahore Inter-District U-16 Boys C’ship schedule unveiled

LAHORE: Sports Board Punjab (SBP) has issued schedule of Lahore Division Inter-District Under-16 Boys Championship slated to be organized from July 17 to 20, 2018 at Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

The Championship is being held with the collaboration of sports associations under the slogan of ‘Green and Healthy Punjab’.The teams from Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib will feature in badminton, football, hockey, table tennis, taekwondo, volleyball and wrestling competitions during the championship.

Following officers have been deputed to monitor the matches of Lahore Division Inter-District Under-16 Boys Championship. Hafeez Bhatti, Rafi-uz-Zaman (swimming), Zarina Waqar, Shahzad Liaqat (badminton), Hafiz Tahir, Shahzad Asghar (football), Shahid Nizami, Hafiz Atif Butt (hockey), Saba Waris (table tennis), Raees-ur-Rehman (taekwondo), MB Javed, Subtain (volleyball) and Arshad Sattar, Nadeem Naeem, Ghulam Fareed (wrestling). As many as 66 players and 12 officials from each district (badminton 4 players, football 16, hockey 16, table tennis 4, taekwondo 8, volleyball 10 and wrestling 8) will participate in the Lahore Division Inter-District Under-16 Boys Championship.

According to schedule, Lahore and Nankana Sahib will kick off hockey championship on July 17 at Mini Hockey Stadium Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) at 3.30pm. Kasur, Sheikhupura will lock horns in the second match on July 17 at the same venue at 5pm.

Lahore and Nankana Sahib will also play the opening match of football event on July 17 at 3.15pm at Lahore Football Academy, Johar Town. The second football match will be played between Kasur, Sheikhupura at 4.30pm at the same venue.

In volleyball, Lahore and Nankana Sahib will clash in the opener on July 17 at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium Hall at 4pm. Kasur, Sheikhupura teams will feature in the second volleyball match at 6.00pm at the same venue. The badminton, taekwondo, wrestling and table tennis competitions will start from July 18 to 19 at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall.

Lahore U-16 Boys Championship a golden opportunity for youth, Bhatti: Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti has said that Lahore Division Inter-District Under-16 Boys Championship will be of great significance in regard to future of sports in Punjab province.

In his statement on Monday, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti said that young talented players of remote areas will get a golden opportunity to show their potential in their respective games during the 4-day Lahore Division Inter-District Under-16 Boys Championship. “The promising players of backward areas can impress the selectors through their extraordinary performances during the championship,” he added.

Bhatti informed that the promotion of sports throughout the province especially far-flung areas has always been a top priority of Sports Board Punjab. “For this purpose, Sports Board Punjab has established top class sports infrastructure across the province”.