Four held in raids across city

Four suspects, including robbers, were arrested from the city on Sunday in targeted operations by the Sindh Rangers on Sunday.

According to a spokesperson for the paramilitary force, officials conducted a raid in Gulshan-e-Iqbal from where they arrested a man identified as Mohammad Adil Khan who is believed to be involved in a number of robberies.

The Rangers also arrested Riaz Hussain alias Bashra and Zeeshan from the same locality. The two were involved in drug peddling in the area for a number of years and were running a drug den.

The spokesperson further said that officials also conducted a raid in Hyderabad from where they arrested a suspect identified as Sharafat Ahmed. He is said to be involved in land grabbing, damaging government property during strikes in the past, delivering death threats and drug pushing.

Weapons, looted items and narcotics were seized from all suspects and they were handed over to the police after interrogation for further legal action. A day earlier on Saturday, the law-enforcement force had arrested 13 suspects involved in street crimes and drug peddling.

Raids were conducted in Jamshed Quarters, Gadap Town and Ferozabad areas from where five men -- Babar Khan, Mohammad Shahid, Shakir Illahi, Junaid and Khawaja Habib Ahmed who were involved in a number of street crimes -- were arrested.

Six criminals involved in drug peddling were caught in raids in Baloch Colony, Ferozabad and Jamshed Quarters. They were identified as Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Adnan, Sohrab, Rashid, Fazal Wahib and Mohammad Iftikhar. Moreover, Shahid Hussain and Lal Mohammad Brohi were arrested in Jamshoro over charges of involvement in murder, attempt to murder and other heinous crimes.