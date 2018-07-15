Sun July 15, 2018
World

AFP
July 15, 2018

Spain saves over 340 migrants at sea

MADRID: Spanish rescuers saved more than 340 migrants in the Mediterranean on Saturday, including one person from north Africa who was attempting the crossing on board a truck tyre, they said.

Salvamento Maritimo, Spain´s coastguards, said their ships had rescued 240 people spread out in 12 boats, 10 of them in the Strait of Gibraltar and two others in the Alboran Sea, and on the truck tyre. A spokesman added that the Guardia Civil police force had also saved more than 100 migrants.

