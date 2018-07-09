Mon July 09, 2018
World

REUTERS
July 9, 2018

Several dead as train derails in Turkey

ISTANBUL: A train came off the rails in northwest Turkey on Sunday and several people were killed and injured, Demiroren news agency reported.

State news agency Anadolu said five wagons came off the tracks in a region near the Greek border.

The train was carrying more than 300 passengers and was headed to Istanbul. President Tayyip Erdogan's office said Erdogan had received information from the ministers of transport and interior about the incident, and sent condolences for those killed. Television images showed emergency personnel walking to reach the crash site.

