Sharif family to challenge AC verdict in IHC today

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif along with his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Captain (R) Safdar Awan will challenge the accountability court’s verdict in the Avenfield reference in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday (today). An accountability court had pronounced the verdict in the corruption reference against the Sharif family on Friday sentencing Nawaz to 11 years in prison, Maryam eight years and Safdar one year in prison. Khawaja Haris has prepared the appeals for his clients, who have signed him power of attorney (wakalatnama).