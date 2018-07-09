The tale of Lahore

At least 15 people lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Lahore. While the former chief minister of Punjab, Shehbaz Sharif, accused the interim government of showing carelessness, there is no denying the fact that the former chief minister is also partially responsible for the city’s sorry state. The PML-N-led Punjab government was in power for the last 10 years and for many years Shehbaz Sharif boasted the development projects that his government started in Lahore. Now, after 10 years, blaming the interim government for the chaos that the recent rains caused is unfair.

It is true that despite regular warnings, the interim government didn’t carry out the cleaning of storm drains. However, the PML-N cannot be absolved of its shortcomings. What Lahore witnessed a few days ago shouldn’t be repeated in other cities. The authorities concerned must heed to the warnings of the Met department and take pre-empt measures to avoid destruction on a large scale. It was pity to note that main roads caved in and the once perfectly-stretched roads turned into sinkholes.

Vas Dev

Mithi