Sun July 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

BZ
Bijan Zanganeh
July 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Point of View

Trump’s order to OPEC members to increase production is a great insult to those governments and nations, and destabilises the market

x
Advertisement

—Iranian oil minister

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar