Sat July 07, 2018
Karachi

July 7, 2018

Education is key to nation’s success: Miftah Ismail

Dr Miftah Ismail, candidate of the PML-Nawaz from NA- 244 Karachi, has said that if Pakistan wants to become a successful developed nation, we have to improve its education sector.

Addressing a gathering in PECHS, he put great emphasis on the need of education and said the current condition of Karachi’s educational institutions needed special care.

He stressed the fact that education was the basic right of every child. He said we have to improve the condition of educational institutions, train the teachers and bring the children to school. He warned that if we do not pay attention to education, the society will lose on social mores, values and culture.

