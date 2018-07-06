Two children hurt in Nasirabad blast

QUETTA: At least two children were injured in a hand grenade blast at Goth Bilawal Bugti area of Nasirabad district on Thursday.

According to police sources, the blast was occurred when children were playing with hand grenade which they found near the stream. As a result, an 8-year-old Ali Bakhsh and 6-year-old Noor Khan received wounds and were rushed to nearby hospital for medical aid.