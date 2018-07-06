Safdar says not afraid of handcuffs

MANSEHRA: Captain (R) Safdar, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (Nawaz) contender for NA-14, Thursday said that the people would not accept verdict in Avenfield property case as they did in Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification case.

“We are not afraid of jail and handcuffs as we have already seen Attock Fort. And we will stand firm for the supremacy of judiciary, sanctity of vote and bring self-exiled former ruler general (Retd) Pervez Musharraf back to country,” he told reporters after addressing a public gathering here.

In response to a question about possible verdict in Avenfield property reference case, he said when elders of this country would get themselves involved in election campaign of Sheikh Rashid from Rawalpindi, then where would they go to seek justice.

Earlier, speaking at the public gathering Capt (R) Safdar said the PML-N would win maximum national and provincial assemblies’ constituencies not only in Hazara but also in the entire country.

He also made it clear that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed independent contender in NA-13, Saleh Mohammad Khan, was a disloyal man who betrayed the PML-N.