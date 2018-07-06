CJP calls FIA DG over slow probe into fake bank accounts

ISLAMABAD: Taking exception to foot-dragging over inquiries into fake bank accounts and suspicious transactions of billions, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar Thursday directed the FIA director general to appear before him in person along with the relevant record and justify slow progress in the matter.

Such accounts are said to be used for transacting heavy bribes and kick-backs.

The chief justice directed that the matter be fixed for hearing at the Supreme Court, Islamabad on Sunday, July 8.