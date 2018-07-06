Global warming to blame for all-time heat records, stifling temperatures will soar

PARIS: Temperature records worldwide have been shattered by an unusual global heatwave. Stifling heat cracked roads and buckled roofs across Britain last week, as Motherwell hit the highest temperature ever recorded in Scotland at 91.8°F (33.2°C). The heatwave has spread across the world, with Meteo France placing 21 departments across the country on an orange weather alert, while Oman saw the highest nighttime temperature ever recorded on the planet. At least eight people have been killed by the stifling heat sweeping North America, with Montreal recording its hottest temperature since records began. Worse still, the stifling temperatures look set to continue across the Northern Hemisphere, meteorologists have warned. While an isolated heatwave can be put down as an anomaly, the scale of this phenomenon points to global warming as the culprit, scientists said. In a prolonged and unusually intense bout of sunshine, much of the Northern Hemisphere has experienced uncharacteristically warm temperatures. The scale of this latest phenomenon suggests global warming is to blame, scientists have cautioned.