Fri July 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

CS visits Jinnah Hospital

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Secretary Akbar Durrani Thursday visited Jinnah Hospital and Allama Iqbal Medical College.

x
Advertisement

According to a handout, the Chief Secretary visited different wards of the hospital, inquired the patients about provision of health facilities and issued orders for resolving their problems.

He directed the Communication and Works Department to prepare cost estimation for repairing and maintenance of hostels of Allama Iqbal Medical College. He also ordered early completion of the repairing of nursing hostel of Jinnah Hospital.

The Chief Secretary said provision of healthcare was a priority of the government. He said he would conduct regular visits of hospitals, adding that cooperation of people and media was also imperative for brining improvement in health sector.

He stressed to strictly implement one patient on attendant policy in order to avoid any unpleasant situation.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar