CS visits Jinnah Hospital

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Secretary Akbar Durrani Thursday visited Jinnah Hospital and Allama Iqbal Medical College.

According to a handout, the Chief Secretary visited different wards of the hospital, inquired the patients about provision of health facilities and issued orders for resolving their problems.

He directed the Communication and Works Department to prepare cost estimation for repairing and maintenance of hostels of Allama Iqbal Medical College. He also ordered early completion of the repairing of nursing hostel of Jinnah Hospital.

The Chief Secretary said provision of healthcare was a priority of the government. He said he would conduct regular visits of hospitals, adding that cooperation of people and media was also imperative for brining improvement in health sector.

He stressed to strictly implement one patient on attendant policy in order to avoid any unpleasant situation.