Cleanliness awareness drive

LAHORE : Albayrak Waste Management Company on Thursday arranged a cleanliness awareness drive at Radio Pakistan.

The drive was aimed to discourage littering and to promote the cleanliness habits among the employees of Radio Pakistan.

Albayrak team donated waste bins which were installed inside the building of Radio Pakistan.

The team requested the employees of Radio Pakistan to ensure the use of the waste bins.

Plantation drive and waste picking activity were also organised in the one-day drive. The activity was concluded with an awareness walk.