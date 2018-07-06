Fri July 06, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 6, 2018

Pakistan finish 11th in Asian Youth Volleyball

KARACHI: Pakistan youth volleyball team on Thursday defeated Kazakhstan 3-1 to finish at the 11th place in the 12th Asian Men’s Under-18 Volleyball Championship in Tabriz, Iran.

The set scores were 25-21, 25-22, 22-26 and 27-25.

In the 17-team event Pakistan lost only one match but ended 11th because of defective draws. Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) is expected to write to the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) about the issue.

Many teams had lodged their protest against the draws which were originally made. But the changed draws also failed to satisfy the participating teams and even team coaches and federations back home did not know the format.

