‘Khaani’ broke all records

KARACHI: Geo TV blockbuster and record breaking drama serial finished but it is to be noted that Khaani still breaking records and its last episode broke all the records and created a new benchmark in all time history of Pakistani dramas, Khaani last episode ratings is 11.9. This is highest ever average time slot ratings, also Khaani got 17.6 highest ever peak ratings and 14.3 highest ever average content ratings. In this race all other channels far behind.

Producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi did the best Khaani has broken all records and ratings have been sky rocketing. We wholeheartedly thank our all viewer for their overwhelming and record breaking response in making Khaani a phenomenal success and global sensation. Your strong appreciation is a testimony to the importance of highlighting the social evils plaguing our society. Geo television Network & 7th Sky Entertainment as good corporate citizen stand committed in building awareness of other social issues in the future as well, with the hope of brining a positive change in our society. The serial create new records of popularity. Khaani has winning hearts of many people not only in Pakistan but also in other countries. Last episode of the blockbuster serial gains the highest TRP in the history of Pakistani television industry with 11.9 TRP leaving behind TRPs of hits like Humsafar, Zindagi Gulzar Hai and Pyarey Afzal.