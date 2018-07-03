IJI announces election manifesto

LAHORE: Islami Jamhuri Ittehad, an alliance of likeminded religious leaders led by Zubair Ahmed Zaheer, on Monday announced its election manifesto for 2018.

The manifesto was announced by Zubair Ahmed Zaheer and other leaders of IJI including Rana Tauqeer Asif, Maulana Asif Rabbani, Mian Asgher, Abdul Sattar Khan Niazi, Haji Akram and others.

Addressing a press conference, Allama Zubair demanded immediate expulsion of Allama Sajid Mir from the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), terming him as an ally of Nawaz Sharif and stated that he had no link with the MMA. Announcing the manifesto, Allama Zubair said the IJI would ensure implementation of Islamic rule in Pakistan and set up a system based on equality and justice.

He said the IJI would take all possible measures to built a national consensus on constructions of new dams to address the power crisis and ensure sthe upply of electricity through government bodies instead of private companies. He also said the IJI government would take all required steps to put an end to sectarian divide, violence in society.

Moreover, he said that efforts would be made to provide every citizen with basic necessities of life.