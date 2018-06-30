Sat June 30, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 30, 2018

Salman owes it to academy training

LAHORE: Multan’s young cricketer Salman Nazar, who is taking part in Canadian Global T20 event, expressed his gratitude to Sports Board Punjab for giving him excellent training at Multan Cricket Coaching Academy.

x
In his video statement on Friday, Salman Nazar said that he managed to polish his talent at Multan Cricket Coaching Academy under the supervision of legend cricketer Zaheer Abbas. “SBP’s Multan Cricket Coaching Academy has great role in my success and now I’m featuring in Canadian Global T20 event. I’m grateful to Sports Board Punjab and coach Kaleemullah Farooqi for imparting top standard training at Multan Cricket Coaching Academy,” he added.

