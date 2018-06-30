12th Asian Men’s U-18 Volleyball C’ship: Pakistan crush Kiwis 3-0

KARACHI: Pakistan youth volleyball team on Friday made a golden debut when they crushed strong New Zealand 3-0 in their group opener of the 12th Asian Men’s Under-18 Volleyball Championship in Tabriz, Iran.

Pakistan’s colts, who are featuring for the first time in the 18-team event, took a bright start to their journey when they lifted the first set 25-18. In the second set Pakistani spikers kept the pressure and doubled their lead with a 25-12 easy victory. Hamid Movahedi’s charges kept their momentum in the third set as well, lifting it 25-11 to seal a commanding triumph.

With the victory Pakistan will now play in the next phase as group winners. Uzbekistan were the others in Pakistan’s group but they did not turn up for the event.Pakistan’s Iranian coach Hamid Movahedi was happy with his team’s fine start.

“The team played really well,” Mohavedi told ‘The News’ from Tabriz after the match. “All the boys put in their best and our analyst, who is from Iran, played a key role in the entire outcome,” Mevahedi said.

Movahedi also made it clear that all the contesting teams would be playing at the same level. Earlier as per the new format the top nine sides had to play in Division-1 and the remaining nine had to show their worth in Division-2 but Movahedi said that all nations had protested against that format and so the organisers had to reconsider their decision.

“Now all will play at the same level,” he said.Meanwhile Pakistan Volleyball Federation’s (PVF) secretary Shah Naeem told ‘The News’ that on debut it was a stunning show from Pakistan team. “Full marks to the boys as they extended a stunning performance,” Shah said. He said these boys were Pakistan’s future. “These boys are our future. If we keep working on them then I am hopeful we would be able to form a fighting Pakistan’s senior team in future,” Shah said. However he was quick to add if PVF hired another coach through state assistance in future then Movahedi would be solely kept with the juniors.

“Movahedi knows how to develop youngsters and if we got another coach then he would be kept with the seniors and the Iranian would be given all time charge to train the juniors. This will yield results,” the official said.