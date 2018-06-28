Motorway Police return cash, gold

LAHORE : National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) , Central Zone, have set an example of honesty by returning Rs 15,000, seven tola gold jewellery and other precious articles to their owner.

The Motorway Police Tranada Muhammad Panah Beat received a call from a road user named Rao Abdul Khaliq that he had forgot his suitcase, containing cash and gold at filling station near Taranda while travelling in his car from Karachi to Bahawalnagar. He had stopped there for tyre changing. On receiving the information, patrol officers managed to trace the bag at the filling station. After making enquiries, the officials handed over the bag to its owner.

The owner appreciated the integrity and professionalism of NH&MP. DIG Ahmad Arslan Malik appreciated the officers and granted them commendatory certificates and cash reward.

He stressed the officers to uphold the core values of the department mainly honesty, courtesy and help.