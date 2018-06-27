PTI dissidents to back PK-73 party candidate

PESHAWAR: The dissident workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in provincial assembly constituency PK-73 on Tuesday shun differences and announced to support the party candidate in the forthcoming general election.

Speaking at a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club, PTI leaders Dil Roz Khan, Hashim Khattak, Akhtar Gul and other party district and town members said they had decided to support party candidate Taimur Saleem Jharga for PK-73 after the party refused to withdraw party ticket issued to him for contesting the election.