Wed June 27, 2018
National

June 27, 2018

Shop gutted

FAISALABAD: A grocery shop was reduced to ashes in the area of Mamonkanjan police station. According to police, a fire erupted due to short-circuiting in the grocery shop of Yaseen Baloch at Nai Abadi chak 511/2 and engulfed the entire surroundings and gutted all goods in the shop.

