Team preparing well for coming events: Shadab

LAHORE: As the training camp of the national cricket team is underway here at the Gaddafi Stadium for their Zimbabwe tour, national cricketer Shadab Khan told media on Tuesday

That the players were preparing well for the international events ahead.“Our fitness test went good and all of us are preparing well for to face Australia and Zimbabwe in the events ahead. I have always tried to give my best when ever play for the country,” he said.

The team will leave for Zimbabwe on Thursday morning for this tour. The tour will include a series of five ODI matches against Zimbabwe and T-20 series with Australia.Shadab prayed for the success of the team and expressed his desire to see Yasir perform in the coming series. Led by Sarfraz Ahmed all the players are having extensive training. He also did not put any condition for his role in the team. “I am ready to play in any condition the team management deemed necessary,” he added. He further stated that he was selected as an all-rounder but now his focus is on bringing improvement in his batting.