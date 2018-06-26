Khattak asks people to pin hopes on Imran

NOWSHERA: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former chief minister Pervez Khattak said on Monday his party had become the biggest political party of the country and Imran Khan enjoyed the trust of the nation and would steer Pakistan out of prevailing crises.

He said this while talking to delegations from four union councils –Nawan Killay, Nowshera city, Chowki Town and Amangarh – and addressing public meetings at Misalabad and Pirpiai.

The PTI Information Secretary and a candidate for NA-26, Dr Imran Khattak, Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel, PK-62 candidate, Idrees Khattak, PK-65 candidate, Mian Khaliqur Rehman Khattak and PTI leader Ashfaq Paracha were present.

Muhammad Arshad Khan, Sher Akbar, Aziz Khan, Momin Khan Fazle Akbar and Mukhtiar Khan of Khairrabad, Majid Khan and four families from Gandheri quit the Pakistan People’s Party and announced joining the PTI.

Muhammad Gul, Hikmat Shah and Rasul Muhammad from Meera Kheshgi Bala also joined the PTI.

Pervez Khattak presented the PTI caps to the entrants and welcomed them to the party.

Speaking on the occasion, the former chief minister hoped the people would support his party in the upcoming general election as the party head Imran Khan had the potential to steer the country out of the prevailing crises.

Pervez Khattak said that Awami National Party (ANP) in its rule committed corruption and introduced “easyload” culture in the province.

“The ANP had done a great disservice to the province when we took power after winning the general election in 2013. We rectified the situation by introducing reforms,” he asserted.

Talking about the changes introduced by the PTI government in the Education sector, Pervez Khattak said that teachers were recruited on merit through the National Testing Service. He said English teaching was introduced in the government-run schools to put an end to the past discriminatory education system

He said doctors were given jobs and hospitals were provided necessary facilities. He said free treatment facilities were introduced through Sehat Sahulat Card to help the poor.

Pervez Khattak said his government introduced drastic changes in the Police Department and upheld merit in recruitment.

The former chief minister was critical of the religio-political parties and accused them of doing nothing practical for the people when they ruled the province.

“The Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) during its rule deceived people in name of Islam,” he said and added that Pakistan People’s Party also misled the nation.

He said the PTI-led provincial government pulled the province out of the crises and put it on the road to development and economic prosperity.