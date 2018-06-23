McCullum opens up about ‘failed’ drug test

WELLINGTON: Brendon McCullum, the former New Zealand captain, has opened up about a positive drug test that he faced during his time with Gujarat Lions in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2016. Playing in Delhi which is known for its pollution, McCullum had to take medication for his asthma.

The 36-year-old needed more than the regular doze and as a result his urine sample collected was found to have more than the required limit of salbutamol, a banned substance on WADA’s list. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) approached McCullum with the same and he got the help of medical experts from Sweden to issue a retroactive Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE).

“There was a bit of a process to go through to make sure they had all the information and ticked off the areas they wanted to see, but we went through it all and [the BCCI] were actually pretty good to work with, in the end,” McCullum told stuff.co.nz on Friday (June 22).

During the game against Delhi, McCullum smashed a whirlwind 36-ball 60 and along with Dwayne Smith was one of the chief architects of the one-run win. After the game, the drug test showed the exceeded limit as per World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) rules, which states anything that is not consistent with therapeutic use will be a violation.

“I certainly don’t see it as a failed drug test. It was just a case of we just need to seek clarification and apply for this. I have no ill-feeling about [the process] and I also have no guilt or remorse about it because I needed a puff of my inhaler at that time,” McCullum said.