Fri June 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

X
Xinhua
June 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

32 militants killed in Egypt’s Sinai raids

CAIRO: The Egyptian armed forces and police have killed 32 militants in North and Central Sinai during anti-terrorist raids over the past few days, a military spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday.“The air forces destroyed 21 targets in North Sinai and two vehicles loaded with large quantities of arms and ammunition,” the statement added.Nine dangerous extremist elements and 84 wanted persons were arrested, it added.Some 15 explosive deceives, planted for targeting Egyptian soldiers were detonated, according to the statement.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar