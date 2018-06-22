32 militants killed in Egypt’s Sinai raids

CAIRO: The Egyptian armed forces and police have killed 32 militants in North and Central Sinai during anti-terrorist raids over the past few days, a military spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday.“The air forces destroyed 21 targets in North Sinai and two vehicles loaded with large quantities of arms and ammunition,” the statement added.Nine dangerous extremist elements and 84 wanted persons were arrested, it added.Some 15 explosive deceives, planted for targeting Egyptian soldiers were detonated, according to the statement.