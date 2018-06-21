Teenager sexually assaulted in Charsadda

PESHAWAR: A boy was sexually assaulted by two persons at gunpoint in the limits of the Nisata Police Station in Charsadda, relatives said on Wednesday.

Police lodged a case against Wasif, Salim and co-accused Fazal Muqim on the report of the father of the 14-year-old victim.

The victim told the police that Wasif and Salim assaulted him after taking him to a deserted place. He said the accused pointed a gun at him when he offered resistance.

The victim said the two assaulted him at gunpoint while the co-accused provided them shelter.

All the accused escaped from the village after the police registered a case. The accused are still at large. The police said they were conducting raids to arrest them.

The family demanded an early arrest of all those involved in the incident to award them exemplary punishment.