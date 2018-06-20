Man kills spouse in Khanewal

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KHANEWAL: A man allegedly shot dead his wife over a domestic dispute here at Patti-Sarkar area in Makhdoompur on Tuesday. Umar Daraz of Patti Sarkar exchanged harsh words with his wife Kausar Bibi and in a fit of rage shot her dead. She was mother of four kids.
KHANEWAL: A man allegedly shot dead his wife over a domestic dispute here at Patti-Sarkar area in Makhdoompur on Tuesday. Umar Daraz of Patti Sarkar exchanged harsh words with his wife Kausar Bibi and in a fit of rage shot her dead. She was mother of four kids.
Comments