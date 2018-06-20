Wed June 20, 2018
National

June 20, 2018

Man kills spouse in Khanewal

KHANEWAL: A man allegedly shot dead his wife over a domestic dispute here at Patti-Sarkar area in Makhdoompur on Tuesday. Umar Daraz of Patti Sarkar exchanged harsh words with his wife Kausar Bibi and in a fit of rage shot her dead. She was mother of four kids.

