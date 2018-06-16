Baig to visit National Institute of Child Health

KARACHI: Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig former Advisor to prime minister and Hon. Consul General of Yemen will visit National Institute of Child Health (NICH) with his family to distribute Eidi and gifts in the ailing children on 2nd day of Eid at NICH.

Dr Baig is the Patron in Chief of the Social Student Forum organizing visits to the various hospitals as a part of their ‘Hafta-e-Ayadat’. This year Dr. Baig will be visiting NICH next to JPMC Karachi with his daughters on 2nd day of Eid.

He said these visits give us the pleasure and satisfaction to remain with the under privileged and poor patients who have nobody with them on this joyous occasion when the nation is celebrating Eid.