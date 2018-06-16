Chinese envoy lauds Pakistan’s active role in SCO

Islamabad: Chinese Acting ambassador to Pakistan Zhao Lijian has said CPEC first phase has been completed successfully while the second phase shall be kick started as soon as the new government steps in. In the second phase he said new economic zones shall be established.

He expressed these views while talking to senior journalists during an iftar reception at the Chinese embassy.Zhao further said, Pakistan’s active participation in the recently held SCO’s summit. He particularly mentioned the bilateral meeting between President Xi Jinping and President Mamnoon Hussain held in Qingdao on the sideline of summit.

Both leaders, he said agreed to maintain the sound development momentum in their bilateral ties. President Xi reiterated his country’s commitment to work jointly with Pakistan to address their common socio-economic challenges, through Belt and Road initiative and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He hoped that Pakistani and Chinese media’s partnership will grow with the passage of the time for giving support to the on-going efforts of ensuring a better future for their people. He assured that Chinese embassy will extend its all possible cooperation to Pakistani media in promoting the shared future and common development.

He noted there is across-the-board national consensus on the two countries’ deep-rooted friendship, and this, he added is a great source of strength giving further boost to their bilateral ties.