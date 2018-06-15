Askari reviews facilities at polling stations to be set up in schools

LAHORE: Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari Rizvi presided over a high-level meeting Thursday and reviewed provision of facilities at polling stations to be set up in public schools for the upcoming general elections and other arrangements in detail.

Addressing the meeting, Askari said the fundamental responsibility of the caretaker setup was to hold free, fair and transparent elections, adding, “We have to fulfil our national obligation without any discrimination He said the missing facilities would be provided as soon as possible in schools where polling stations were to be set up. He directed the official concerned to present a report by completing the necessary infrastructure of polling stations in the schools.

The caretaker chief minister also ordered to immediately release the non-salary budget of Schools Education Department and said the non-salary budget should also be released for salaries of part-time teachers working in double-shift schools.

Askari said civil servants should adopt a positive approach and professional thinking and instead of aligning with any party, they should be loyal to the state.

He said the polling staff will have to perform their duties in a professional and impartial manner during the polling process and no complaint of any sort of political interference should ever arise.