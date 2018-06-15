SLC elections further delayed

COLOMBO: With Sri Lanka Cricket elections further delayed after a court ruling on Thursday, country’s Sports Minister Faizer Musthapha has called up four former captains and spin bowling great Muttiah Muralitharan to join SLC as consultants.

Since the Appeal Court issued interim relief by staying the cricket elections on May 31, the Sports Minister had appointed the Ministry Secretary as Competent Authority to administer the sports body. With the court further delaying the elections on Thursday, the Minister called up the former greats to help SLC.

Former captains - Aravinda de Silva, Roshan Mahanama, Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara were asked to join as consultants while Muralitharan was requested to help SLC’s spin bowling department.

“As a result of the court order issued today, we will not be able to hold the SLC elections as quickly as I thought we could. I am compelled to steer SLC to the best of my ability. In that context I will seek support of all. I will be requesting Sanga, Mahela, Murali, Aravinda, and Roshan to be consultants to SLC on matters relating to high performance of SLC,” Musthapha said.

“Together with Chandika Hathurusingha as Head Coach of the team, I am hoping that these gentlemen will be able to bring back the fame and glory, once enjoyed by Sri Lanka when they were together as a team on the field,” the Minister added.